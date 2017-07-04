Phoenix teen is heading to the National Cubing Competition

Sean Kennedy is heading to the Cubing USA National's Rubik's Cube Competition. (Source: Sean Kennedy/Cubing USA)

Eleven-year-old Sean Kennedy is heading to the Cubing USA National’s Rubik’s Cube Competition in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Sean currently attends Saint Francis Xavier School in Phoenix. Though he has only been cubing for less than a year, he qualified for nationals during the Cubing Competition at Hamilton High School.

The 11-year-old has a total collection of 45 different cubes in 10 different styles, including pyramid, 5x5 and 6x6 styles.

Sean’s best time on the 2x2x2, a smaller type of cube similar to a Rubik'sCube, is 7.13 seconds, beating the qualifying time by 5 seconds.

The competition that dates to 2004 has grown to become the largest cubing match in the country. The event continuously sets the newest national and world records every year.

Sean will be competing at the Cubing USA Nationals 2017 held this weekend July 7-9, 2017.

Check out his YouTube page here.

