Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds after verbal argument in Phoenix

A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds after a verbal argument with two unknown male suspects in Phoenix, according to police.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Phoenix police officers were stopped in an area near 1900 W. Camelback Road by a female and male.

Officers quickly noticed the male had suffered several gunshot injuries and the was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The woman told officers that she and the male victim were at an apartment complex near 1500 W. Denton Lane when the victim got involved in a verbal argument with two male suspects.

One of the suspects shot at the victim multiple times before they both fled the scene.

The female was unharmed in the incident.

Phoenix police said there is no viable suspect description at this time and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

