For the 3rd year, Uber and MADD team up to curb Fourth of July drunk driving

For the third year in a row, Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) have teamed up to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving during Independence Day. (Source: Uber)

For the third year in a row, Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) have teamed up to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving during Independence Day.

Going into the holiday, Uber and MADD encourage residents to not drink and drive and remind you to have a designated driver at the ready.

[RELATED: Fourth of July safety tips]

In 2015, 146 people were killed in drunk driving crashes on July 4, representing 36 percent of all traffic fatalities during that period, according to Uber.

Uber is working with MADD to ensure people are not taking the risk of driving drunk and planning ahead.

[MORE: Red, white and blue celebrations light up the Valley]

Uber and MADD are focused on informing Arizona residents on the host of options to get home safely this Independence Day. Here are a couple tips from MADD’s volunteers and team members from across the country on how to be safe this summer with Uber:

Have a plan to get home safely before your night starts because just after one drink, your ability to make the right decisions diminishes significantly.

Get a safe ride with Uber or with a designated driver. Don’t take the chance of driving drunk, leave your keys behind if you know you will be drinking.

[RELATED: No cars allowed at some Phoenix parks this Fourth of July]

This Fourth of July marks the third anniversary since the launch of a national partnership between Uber and MADD to help save lives by reminding people to choose a safe ride alternative. Since coming together, Uber and MADD have made big strides in encouraging people to get home safely with a designated driver.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.