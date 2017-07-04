Candlelight vigil held for victim in unsolved murder case

Lopez was found in a truck that was still running at 29th Avenue and Washington Street. (Source: Silent Witness)

Family, friends and a community came together on Monday night for a vigil for a woman who was shot and killed five years ago and the killer is still on the loose.

Candles lit up the night sky at 29th Avenue and Washington Street in honor of Joann Lopez. It's the intersection where she was found dead inside her Chevy pickup truck that was still running on July 3, 2012.

Police say she was actually shot while in front of a house party a few houses down from where she was found. However, police said the people at the party and the home didn't cooperate.

"We know that a lot of people heard the gunshots, but if they seen [sic] anything, anybody run or a car, walking and if they look suspicious then report it," Yolanda Rodriguez said at the vigil.

Lopez was pregnant at the time and had eight children.

"We're just looking for closure," Rodriguez said.

Police said they don't have any leads. Rodriguez they've had a memorial every year to make sure the community doesn't forget about the unsolved murder.

"Someone please come forward," Rodriguez said.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

