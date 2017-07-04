5 people critically injured after rollover near Bumble Bee

(Source: The Associated Press)

Authorities say five people have suffered critical injuries in a rollover accident on Interstate 17 near the community of Bumble Bee.

Daisy Mountain Fire officials say the rollover occurred about 4 p.m. Monday and closed the southbound lane of I-17.

They say three of the five injured were airlifted to Phoenix-area hospitals.

It wasn't immediately clear how the accident occurred.

The names and ages of the injured weren't immediately released.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say drivers should expect significant delays in the area until crews can clear the accident scene.

