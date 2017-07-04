Couple found dead in Sanders home; person of interest sought

A couple was found shot to death in Sanders. (Source: Wikipedia)

Authorities are searching for a person of interest in a double homicide case in northeastern Arizona.

Apache County Sheriff's officials were asked to do a welfare check at the home of an elderly couple in Sanders. Family members were concerned after several phone calls went unanswered.

Sheriff's deputies made a forced entry into the home Saturday after discovering a bedroom window damaged by gunfire.

They found 81-year-old Robert Sorensen and 75-year-old Martha Sorensen dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

Based on investigative leads and witness accounts, sheriff's officials say 51-year-old Garry Wilckens has been identified as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation.

They say Wilckens' last known whereabouts were Queen Creek, and he may be trying to cross the border into Mexico.

