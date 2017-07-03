Sedona Fire rescues cliff jumper stuck on ledge

She was taken to a nearby hospital. (Source: Sedona Fire Department)

Once the victim was in the raft, she was taken to land and put in an ambulance. (Source: Sedona Fire Department)

Rescue teams had to use a technical rope system while saving an injured cliff jumper in Sedona. (Source: Sedona Fire)

On Monday morning, a cliff jumper injured herself at Grasshopper Point near Sedona when she failed to clear the ledge near the creek. This left her stranded and injured on part of the rock ledge.

Sedona firefighters and the Coconino County Search and Rescue team were called out and rescued her, albeit in unorthodox fashion.

Due to the jumper's injuries and the odd location of the incident, rescue crews had to set up a technical rope system to lower the stabilized patient into a raft down below.

After that, she was moved to a Sedona Fire Department ambulance and soon transported to a nearby hospital.

