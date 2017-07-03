Trump victory is big win for civil liberties group

Arizona's chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has emerged as an unexpected winner of President Donald Trump's election victory.

The 100-year-old organization is one of the top opponents of the White House, challenging the president on issues like the travel ban and religious freedom.

Since  November, the Arizona chapter has seen membership jump to 20,000 members from 5,000, according to its executive director, Alessandra Soler.

In addition, she says the group has nearly doubled the money it receives in donations.

In a typical year, the organization raises about $1 million. However, last year Soler says they raised about $1.7 million.

Soler says this will expand the group's political power in the Grand Canyon state, helping to fight for criminal justice reform, education issues and against abortion restrictions.

She says there is an easy explanation for the rise and money and members -- "the Trump bump."

"Trump presents for many of us, many people in this country, the greatest threat to civil liberties that we've seen in our lifetime," Soler said.

