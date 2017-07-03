Buckeye K9 Officer Cido's upcoming retirement

Buckeye Police Dept. K9 Officer Cido and his handler, Officer Smith. (Source: City of Buckeye)

The City of Buckeye will honor a very special dog on Wednesday with a retirement ceremony for one of its K9 officers.

The K9 officer, Cido, has served the Buckeye S.W.A.T. team for the past eight years and has worked with his handler, Officer David Smith, that whole time.

The 10-year-old Belgian malinois is trained to find illegal substances, as well as in suspect location and apprehension.

The public service part of Cido's life will wind up with a retirement ceremony to take place during the City Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Once retired, Cido will spend the rest of his days with Officer Smith's family.

The public is invited to watch the ceremony live on the City of Buckeye's Facebook page that night.

The City of Buckeye would like to express how very thankful they are for Cido's service in their police department.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.