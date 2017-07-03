Arizona won't turn over voter registration info to Trump administration

Arizona won't be turning over any voter information to the Trump administration. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan has changed her mind and said on Monday she won't hand over any voter registration information to the Trump administration for a voter fraud investigation.

Reagan sent a letter to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the vice chair of President Donald Trump's election integrity commission, denying the entire request.

"I cannot in good conscience release Arizonans’ sensitive voter data for this hastily organized experiment," Reagan said in the letter.

The change of heart comes just days after she said Arizona would turn over some information to the commission, including party affiliation and voting history. However, she said her office wouldn't provide the last four digits of Social Security numbers or dates of birth.

In Monday's letter, Reagan said the request for the voter information wasn't in the state's best interest.

"I remain skeptical that Arizona's voter roll would shed light on any 'vulnerabilities and issues related to voter registration and voter' you [Kobach] appear to be investigating in other states," Reagan said.

Back in May, Trump signed an executive order that established the commission to look into voter fraud in federal elections. President Trump had claimed without evidence that millions voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election.

Kobach has requested voter information from all 50 states but the majority of them have rejected the requests. Many were concerned about privacy, including Reagan.

"Not only has the Commission requested information that is confidential under Arizona law, but it intends to make Arizona voters' information publicly available without any explanation how this dissemination would service [sic] the Commission's efforts," Reagan said.

When Reagan ran for office three years ago, Kobach had endorsed her.

I've rejected the federal government's request for voter data. https://t.co/hEOouYb47g — Michele Reagan (@SecretaryReagan) July 4, 2017

"I cannot in good conscience release Arizonans’ sensitive voter data for this hastily organized experiment”- @SecretaryReagan to Trump — Jared Dillingham (@JaredDillingham) July 4, 2017

