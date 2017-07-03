Arizona Rattlers' Glen Haisley Jr. following father's footsteps

Maybe Haisley Jr. will do what Haisley Sr. didn't do in Arizona and win an indoor title. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Rattlers' Rookie Offensive Lineman Glen Haisley Junior is having a great first year. Playing multiple positions on the line, he's a big factor in the Rattlers leading the Indoor Football League in rushing.

"We knew we had the potential to do it. We just had to put in a lot of work and hang out in training camp and on and off the field," said Haisley Jr.

"Glen has had a good season for us," said Coach Kevin Guy.

Haisley Jr. and the Rattlers square off against Sioux Falls in the Indoor Football Championship, Saturday in Sioux Falls at 3:05 p.m.

"Just keep up the tempo and intensity and we know everything can fall into place for us," said Haisley Jr.

Along the way, he's following his father's footsteps, Glen Haisley Sr., who played for the Rattlers 1992 inaugural team

"He's happy for me. He asked me if I was going to wear his jersey. I said we'll see how it works out," said Haisley Jr.

In the spirit of dear old dad, Haisley Jr. is wearing his dad's jersey No. 50.

"It is something we can share the rest of our lives," said Haisley Jr.

Maybe Haisley Jr. will do what Haisley Sr. didn't do in Arizona and win an indoor title.

After being drafted out of Prairie View A&M, Haisley Jr. is maximizing his time in the black and gold.

"It's a blessing to be here and that things fell into place so I could keep playing football," said Haisley Jr.

