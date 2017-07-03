Shelters prepare for pets as fireworks displays kick off in Valley

Pets go missing on July 4 more than any other holiday, so it is important to make sure your pet is safe before the festivities begin. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

July 5 is the busiest day of the year for shelters across the country and many pets, frightened by the sound of fireworks, end up wandering away from home. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

When the skies light up, your pets might be planning their escape.

"You might see drooling, you’re going to maybe see trembling and shaking," said animal behaviorist and dog trainer Bill Glatzel, owner of Phoenix Dog Training.

He says hundreds of dogs and cats will leap fences, tear through screen doors, even jump out windows, all out of fear of fireworks.

"There's about 35 million dogs in the United States and about 3 percent of those dogs are going to have severe phobias and some of them might be sound phobias," said Glatzel.

Pet phobias are expected to be triggered by the sounds and sights of the Fourth of July holiday over the next few days and land hundreds frightened animals in local shelters.

"Most of the strays that come to our shelter have no form of identification," said Melissa Gable with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

Gable says heading into this holiday weekend, both the Mesa and Phoenix shelters were already full.

In an effort to make room for the anticipated additions over the holiday, MCACC waived adoption fees this past weekend. Shelter officials say more than 230 dogs and cats were given new homes. Already this holiday weekend, the shelter took in more than 100 strays in the last two days.

Glatzel said there are some things you can do to make it easier on your furry friends.

Pay attention for signs of anxiety.

If they seem panicked, don't leave them alone.

He also suggests heavy exercise beforehand to tire them out.

Update all microchip information.

If all else fails, he says consult your veterinarian about possible sedatives.

"In the short term, because we're right around the holiday right now, if your dog has extreme anxiety, you probably need to see your veterinarian about medication,” said Glatzel who also suggests dog training for a long term treatment plan. “We've got about a dozen medications or more that can help your dog immediately if they need it."

If you do lose your pet this Fourth of July, visit www.azhumane.org/lost-a-pet/ for tips from the Arizona Humane Society on locating your pet.

