Wreck involving wrong-way vehicle closes I-10 for 2 hours

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed in a rural area of southeastern Arizona for about two hours following a wreck involving a wrong-way vehicle.

The state Department of Public Safety says the wreck Monday morning involved a commercial truck and a pickup truck that had been going westbound in eastbound lanes about 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) east of Tucson before the pickup started to turn and go the correct direction.

The DPS says there were no injuries from the wreck but that the pickup's driver was transported to a Tucson hospital for what was called "a possible medical issue."

[MAP: Texas Canyon, AZ]

