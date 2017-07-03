Mugshot of man accused of stabbing pregnant wife to death released

We are getting our first look at the man accused of stabbing his pregnant wife to death.

While officers are still investigating, the Phoenix Police Department says it received a phone call from a male subject identified as 25-year-old Gustavo Alejandro Ruiz Lamar; he had called to turn himself in and gave police his whereabouts.

This started Friday when police responded to a 911 call from a crying child.

The 10-year-old girl told the dispatcher that her mother and father were fighting and she needed assistance.

When officers arrived at the home, the child was called out of the residence. She told police her mother was injured inside.

Officers found the woman, whom they identified as 28-year-old Viridiana Gonzalez-Saavedra, dead on the floor with an unknown number of stab wounds.

Police investigated the home and found two more crying children, ages 1 and 2, in another room.

All of the children were unharmed.

Arizona Department of Child Safety was contacted for placement of the children.

Detectives were able to determine Lamar was the suspect in the homicide. Police found him at a Motel 6 parking lot.

Lamar immediately surrendered when police arrived and only asked if his kids were OK.

Lamar was returned to Mesa for questioning but declined to answer any questions.

Officials say because the woman was three months pregnant, Lamar would likely be charged with two counts of second-degree homicide, one for his wife and one for the unborn child.

