Burro Fire forces evacuation of community on mountain near Tucson

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says Summerhaven on Mount Lemmon in the Santa Catalina Mountains is being evacuated Monday, but it's not immediately known how many people are affected.

Many homes and cabins on the mountain are summertime retreats where Tucson-area residents go to escape the desert heat.

The Burro Fire has burned 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) of grass, brush and timber since starting Friday in foothills of Redington Pass. Its cause is under investigation.

In north-central Arizona, authorities say residents of areas still evacuated by the Goodwin Fire that has burned 43 square miles (111 square kilometers) near Prescott Valley may be allowed to return Monday. That blaze is 75 percent contained.

