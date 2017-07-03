Sunday night fireworks light up Phoenix sky

The holiday weekend means our skies will be lighting up for the next few nights.

Organizers with Dream City Church at Cave Creek Road hosted the "Fireworks Family Night" on Sunday.

Officials there have coined it the *one of the largest fireworks show in the Valley”.

In addition to the fireworks, the event featured a family movie, "The Secret Life of Pets," on the big LED screen in the main auditorium.

There was also games, bounce houses and classic American food.

Missed this event? There are still Independence Day festivities happening around the Valley.

