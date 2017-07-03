KFC launches newest sandwich into stratosphere - literally

Kentucky Fried Chicken launched its new Spicy Zinger Chicken Sandwich into the sky on Thursday, June 29 in Page, AZ.

KFC and World View Enterprises, a Tucson-based company, teamed up on the campaign. The sandwich will remain in the stratosphere for four days, floating at an altitude between 50,000 and 80,000 feet (that's between 9.5 miles and 15.2 miles).

The Stratollite balloon, a high-altitude balloon, was created for the purpose of more serious military and space versed tasks. World View eventually plans to use the balloons to send humans up to the border between Earth and space for tourism purposes.

The “Zinger-1” is currently floating through the stratosphere, which is the second layer of Earth's atmosphere. The stratosphere is right above the troposphere, the layer where weather happens.

KFC is using Facebook to post live shots and tweets (#spacesanwich) to update fans on the status of the sandwich.

In space, no one can hear you snack. pic.twitter.com/bhPRiBarwl — KFC (@kfc) July 1, 2017

If you missed the live Zinger launch, you can watch the highlights here. And stay tuned for the Zinger’s first transmission from space! pic.twitter.com/XV7fRd8ATX — KFC (@kfc) June 30, 2017

The Zinger chicken sandwich is officially in space. So we can all just relax and watch these reporters ask questions about it. pic.twitter.com/JoEpScy5vD — KFC (@kfc) June 29, 2017

The KFC bucket satellite is the most sophisticated bucket satellite of all bucket satellites. Even though it’s not technically a satellite. pic.twitter.com/1qMylLUBE5 — KFC (@kfc) June 21, 2017

