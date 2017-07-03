Man pulled from canal by Phoenix firefighters, transported to hospital

Phoenix firefighters transported an adult male to a local hospital after pulling him out of a canal Monday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix firefighters transported an adult male to a local hospital after pulling him out of a canal Monday morning.

An SRP crew was working in the area of 12th Street and Campbell Avenue when they noticed a man struggling to stay above the water in the canal and called 911.

Firefighters quickly got the man out of the water and began treatment.

Phoenix fire said the man had an altered mental status and did not know how or when he fell into the canal.

The patient did have a hospital wristband on him and it appears he was recently discharged for an unknown illness, Phoenix fire said.

