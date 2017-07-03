5 Valley pools offer cool water fun for a fraction of the water-park price

With our temperatures soaring into the triple digits, there's nothing like taking a cool plunge into the pool.

We have a list of five of the best public pools around town. Public pools are a great, easy and affordable way to splash into summer:

1. Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center (Chandler)

This Chandler favorite boasts a family play pool, zero-depth entry, an interactive water feature with a 6-foot, 725-gallon “Big Blue Bucket,” two water slides, toddler slides, a lazy river with bridge waterfall and innertubes, a vortex whirlpool, water spray pad, eight-lane competition pool, two 1-meter diving boards, artificial grass area and shaded areas to relax. They also offer swim lessons, fitness programs and birthday parties.

Cost: $1 ages 17 and younger; $2.25 ages 18-54; $1.24 55 and older. Season passes (Chandler residents only) for a family of 4 runs $112.

Address: 5901 S. Hillcrest Drive, Chandler

Phone: 480-782-2635

Website: Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center

2. Kiwanis Wave Pool (Tempe)

This indoor wave pool is a great alternative to pricier water parks. You can rent a tube, ride the waves, and enjoy the slides.

Cost: $5 for ages 2-12; and $7 for ages 13 and older. You can even buy season passes, ranging from $36 to $46.

Address: 6111 S. All-America Way, Tempe

Phone: 480-350-5201

Website: Kiwanis Wave Pool

3. Rhodes Aquatics Complex (Mesa)

This Mesa pool lets you wakeboard in the desert. Here, you can jump on a boogie board and cool down with FlowRider. The Rhodes Aquatics Complex also offers a beach entry, three diving boards and elaborate splash pads and tumble buckets for the smaller kiddos. Parents will appreciate the shade structures and concession stands. Along with the standard swim lessons and teams, Mesa has synchronized and water-polo teams. Monday nights offer a half-priced swim.

Cost: Pool is $2 ages 17 and younger; $4 ages 18 and older; season pass $210. FlowRider is $5.50 per hour ages 17 and younger; $11 per hour ages 18 and older; punch ticket rates also available.

Address: 1860 S. Longmore, Mesa

Phone: 480-644-2550

Website: Rhodes Aquatics Complex

4. Foothills Recreation & Aquatics Center (Glendale)

This Glendale pool includes two giant slides, a zero-depth entry leisure pool with spray features, an aquatic playground and a lazy river. You'll also be able to take a plunge off of two diving boards. The center also offers swim lessons and water aerobics.

Cost: $2.50 (residents) and $3.50 (non-residents) for ages 3 to 17 and 55 and older; $5 ages 18 and older; younger than 3 free.

Address: 5600 W. Union Hills Drive, Glendale

Phone: 623-930-4600

Website: Foothills Recreation & Aquatics Center

5. McDowell Mountain Ranch Fitness & Aquatic Center (Scottsdale)

If you're looking for something in the Scottsdale area, don't miss the McDowell Mountain Ranch Fitness & Aquatic Center. The center features an 8-lane, 25-yard lap pool, a lazy river, a play pool, a large tube water slide and even a "party island" in the middle of the lazy river!

Cost: A daily public swim for adults is $6 for residents and $9 for non-residents. Kids get in for $4 (residents) and $6 (non-residents).

Address: 15525 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Phone: 480-312-6677

Website: McDowell Mountain Ranch Fitness & Aquatic Center

