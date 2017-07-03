Bus driver killed, others hurt in Quartzsite bus crash

There was a total of 14 people, mostly volunteers and staff for the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps, on a tour-style bus which included the driver, according to DPS Trooper Kameron Lee. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5))

DPS officials said the bus driver, identified as 55-year-old Donna Howard of Kansas City, Missouri, died in the crash. Investigators said the left front tire of the bus failed somehow, causing Howard to lose control of the vehicle.

Howard was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, DPS said

There was a total of 13 people, mostly volunteers and staff for the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps, on a tour-style bus which included the driver, according to DPS Trooper Kameron Lee.

"Eight of the 13 passengers were transported to hospitals," according to a news update from Phantom Regiment." All of the injured passengers have been treated and released from the hospital. The passengers included members of the cooking, souvenir and tour management teams.

"None of the performing members were involved," the alert continued. "The corps was on its way from Riverside, Calif., where it performed Sunday night, to its next show tonight in Mesa, Ariz."

The group's director, Rick Valenzuela, decided to cancel the East Valley performance. They spent the day at Queen Creek High School.

The corps is made of 155 students, plus another 50 staff members.

Valenzuela's wife was on the bus which flipped and broke her collar bone. She and another staff member were flown to hospitals, but have since been released.

"It was a terrible incident. Once they came to they took inventory to help each other get out," Valenzuela said.

The rollover fatal collision caused westbound lanes of Interstate 10 to shut down west of Quartzsite. All lanes have since been reopened.

Fire crews were also on the scene.

"The Phantom Regiment is a youth organization dedicated to the development of self-esteem and self-reliance. It encourages team work, sportsmanship, civic pride and contributions of one’s personal best to a group effort," according to Regiment.org. The organization is based in Illinois.

