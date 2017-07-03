Man transported to trauma center after overnight Chandler shooting

A man was transported to a local trauma center with a gunshot wound after an overnight Chandler shooting. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was transported to a local trauma center with a gunshot wound after an overnight Chandler shooting, according to Chandler fire.

The shooting occurred at the San Tierra Apartments near Ray Road and McClintock Road sometime Sunday night.

The man was transported to Chandler Regional Hospital's trauma center with a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown.

Chandler police said there is no suspect information at this time. However, there was a gold colored Mini Cooper seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.