Fire destroys 6 homes in Kingman

A Google satellite view of the area that burned. (Source: Google)

Dozens of firefighters battled a fire that destroyed six homes in Kingman. (Source: Kingman Fire Department)

The American Red Cross and other agencies are helping people after a fire ripped through six homes in Kingman on Sunday evening, the agency said.

It happened near 4000 Devlin Avenue, which is near Historic Route 66.

Multiple agencies were called out to the fire including the Kingman Fire Department, Pinion Pine Fire Department, Yucca Fire Department, Hualapai Nation Fire Department and Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Crews had to shuttle water back and forth from fire hydrants that were "located a distance from the scene," the Kingman Fire Department said.

There were also strong winds that helped fan the flames and spread the fire through the area where the homes were close together.

The Red Cross said on Sunday night it was helping three families and contacting two to three families that may have been affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet.

An investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.