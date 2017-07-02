Even the pros must follow 4th fireworks safety procedures

A patriotic evening planned at the Reach 11 Sports Complex was cut short Saturday night by a firework gone astray.

The Desert Ridge community had just started their first ever fireworks show when a fire was sparked nearby.

"Not even three to five minutes in, one went sideways," said Steve Burns, Desert Ridge Board treasurer.

Burns was at the show with his family.

“And then we started to see the smoke billow and we realized there was a problem there," he said.

The fireworks show was immediately stopped. About 3,500 attendees were asked to leave as flames leaped from a brush patch not 50 feet from the launch site.

No one was hurt.

"Everybody was still in very good spirits when they left so we were really happy with that," said Burns.

The Phoenix Fire Department estimates about 15 acres of heavy growth mesquite burned by the time they could put out the flames.

Professional firework companies must go through a long list of safety procedures before each show, like watering down the field, and calling the fire department ahead of time so a brush truck and an engine can be on standby.

Despite following all these precautions, a fire still broke out.

"I think one of the biggest lessons we can learn from last night is if a professional firework company that has an extensive checklist can have a fire, then that should tell everybody that the amateurs that are lighting them off at home can absolutely have incidents as well," said Capt. Larry Subervi with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Subervi says if you plan to have any fireworks at your Fourth of July celebrations, make sure to use legal fireworks only, the kind that do not leave the ground. He adds, only launch one at a time, and keep a garden hose on standby.

"Hopefully this isn't the last time we do a fireworks display, it wasn't a great first time but it's a great learning experience for us,” said Burns.

