Toddler dies at hospital after found in Phoenix backyard pool

A 2-and-a-half-year-old girl has died at the hospital after she was found in a pool in west Phoenix on Sunday evening.

Fire crews were called out to a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 5 p.m.

On Monday, officials identified the child as Vivica Camacho.

Camacho was found in the backyard pool but it's unclear how long she was there, Capt. Larry Subervi with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

She was driven to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center without a pulse and not breathing, Subervi said. She later died.

Vivica's father was apparently house sitting and didn't actually live at the house.

It's unclear what led up to the near drowning or if there was a fence around the pool.

There was a homicide van parked outside the home for several hours on Sunday night.

Police said the little girl had some unusual injuries and they're investigating the incident as an "unknown death."

