Goodwin Fire now 75% contained, more evacuation orders lifted

Firefighters said on Sunday morning they made "excellent progress" against the Goodwin Fire burning 14 miles south of Prescott.

Burnout operations increased the acreage of the wildfire to 27,541 while containment has increased to 75 percent. The operation is expected to be completed Sunday, fire crews said.

As of Sunday morning, there were more than 1,200 fire personnel battling the flames.

They saw a little smoke coming from the southern and eastern portions of the fire on Saturday night.

On Monday, more evacuation orders were lifted in several communities. They are Walker, Potato Patch, Mount Union, Mountain Pine Acres, Poland Junction West side and south to Mayer, west side.

Some communities remain under mandatory evacuation. They are State Route 69 - west side from Grapevine Road north to milepost 280, Pine Flat for nonresidents and Breezy Pines for nonresidents.

On Saturday, evacuations were lifted for Blue Hills where power has been restored, Upper Blue Hills where electricity has returned, Dewey/Humboldt, and all areas west of SR 69 south to milepost 280.

While battling the Goodwin Fire Friday evening, the Flagstaff Hotshots found two deer fawns in danger from the fast-moving flames and were able to save them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

