Extensive damage left after fire tears through a Phoenix home

These dogs escaped a house fire Sunday in Phoenix near Thomas and 67th Ave. (2 July 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS 5]

A fire tore through a Phoenix home Sunday, leaving extensive damage to the kitchen and attic areas.

Flames were visibly growing as firefighters arrived at the home north of Thomas Road and 67th Avenue, said Phoenix Fire Dept. spokesman Capt. Larry Subervi. It was shortly after 2 p.m.

The fire started to extend to some trees and flames were encroaching a neighbor's house along Catalina Drive.

There were about 20 firefighters working at the house fire. "They were able to confine the fire to the first house and prevent damage to adjacent houses," said Subervi.

At first the homeowner thought that two dogs had been lost in the fire, but luckily, a short time later the dogs, along with a third canine friend, were found safe in a neighbor's backyard, said Subervi.

Subervi said there were no injuries reported. Fire investigators are still looking into the cause.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.