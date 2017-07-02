Truck driver charged for dumping thousands of gallons of waste into storm drain

A truck driver has been indicted with one count of unlawful discharge and one count of criminal damage by a state grand jury.

In August 2016, Michael Wayne Higgins worked as a tanker truck driver for Emergency Pumping & Plumbing.

Higgins allegedly dumped thousands of gallons of sewage into a storm drainage system at the Austin School for Exceptional Children Phoenix West Campus.

The storm drainage system flowed from the parking lot to a grassy area that was used as a playground.

The cleanup allegedly cost nearly $4,000.

Arizona Department of Environmental Quality assisted in the investigation.

Assistant Attorney General Adam J. Schwartz is prosecuting this case.

[PDF: Indictment for case]

