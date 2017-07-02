Granite Mountain hotshots remembered at Hall of Flame in Phoenix

Granite Mountain Hotshots prior to the Yarnell Hill fire of 2013. (30 June 2017) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Granite Mountain hotshots were honored at the Hall of Flame Museum on Friday afternoon.

Family, friends and fire department members associated with the crew attended the ceremony.

[READ MORE: Arizona remembers deadly Yarnell Hill Fire as Goodwin Fire burns]

The procession was led by the Hotshot Team's buggies.

The buggies are the same ones used in the Yarnell Hill Fire where the 19 Granite Mountain hotshots lost their lives protecting the town of Yarnell Hill four years ago.

The arrival began with a ceremony including the United Phoenix Firefighters Honor Guard, pipes and drums.

One of the buggies will stay at the museum indefinitely.

The other buggie will be taken to a similar museum in California which is home to several members of the Yarnell 19 hotshots.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona wildfires]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.