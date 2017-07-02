Fourth of July safety tips

The Glendale Police Department is reminding the public to celebrate responsibly during this Fourth of July holiday.

The police department says to follow these tips for a fun and safe celebration:

Watch for kids around water. It's hot outside, which means the pool and lake are easy places to keep cool. Adult supervision is important at all times, especially for young children who do not know how to swim. #ItOnlyTakesASecond

Check twice for children or pets in the backseat of the car. Temperatures rise quickly in a vehicle which can become deadly. #CheckTwice

Fireworks are fun to do at home, but can be very injurious if misused. It is recommended to be left to the professionals. #LeaveItToThePros

Plan ahead for holiday traffic. #DriveSafe and #DontDrinkandDrive

Celebratory gun fire is illegal and could hurt or kill another person if misused. Fire a shot? You're gonna get caught!

The Glendale Police Department says that a resource called ShotSpotter is used by police to pinpoint an exact location of where a gun has been fired.

Random gun fire is against the law and could result in over five years of prison time.

