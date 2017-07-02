The University of Phoenix Stadium Job Fair will be taking place on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SMG, S.A.F.E. Management, Pride Group and Rojo Hospitality Group will be conducting the job fair to hire more than 1000 part-time employees.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume and job applications will be available on site.

These part-time positions will offer a chance to work during the Arizona Cardinals season, Gold Cup, Metallica and U2, along with other stadium events.

The positions available include:

Housekeepers, Utility Workers, Guest Service Representatives (Pay Range: $10.00 - $11.00)

Team Members, Event Security, Courtesy Team, Supervisors and Managers (Pay Range: $10.70 - $15.00)

Concession Staff Stand Managers, Cashiers, Cooks, Premium Services Loft Attendants, Catering Staff Catering Attendants, Warehouse Staff Warehouse Workers (Pay Range: $10.00 - $15.00)

Event Associates and Security Staff (Pay Range: $11.00 - $13.00)

The Job Fair is free and open to the public.

All attendees should enter through Gate 3.

For more information, visit the stadium employment page at www.universityofphoenixstadium.com.

