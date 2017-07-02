Police release sketch of suspect who shot at officers

According to Phoenix police, officers were shot at by an unknown suspect. (Source: 3TV/ CBS 5)

Police say if anyone recognizes this suspect, they are urged the public to call Silent Witness. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

The Phoenix Police Department has released a sketch of a suspect who allegedly shot at officers early Sunday morning.

According to Phoenix police, the incident is not an officer-involved shooting.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of Phoenix Police said two officers inside a police SUV responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun near 26th Drive and Hazelwood Street around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, the officers, while inside their unit, told the suspect to put his hands in the air.

"They gave the suspects the commands to stop so they could talk to them. At that moment, he (suspect) was initially compliant and turned away from the officers, as soon as he turned around he pointed a handgun at the officers and fired one round striking the police Tahoe right in the middle of the windshield," Fortune said.

The two officers got out of their SUV, leaving it in drive, and went after the suspect. The SUV kept going and crashed into a fence, Fortune said.

The suspect was last seen running south on the North Black Canyon Access Road from West Hazelwood Street.

Officers set up a perimeter and searched the area but the suspect wasn't found.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 25 years old, 6 foot, 190 to 200 lbs. with curly/wavy dark hair and was wearing a dark hoodie/shirt, dark shorts, and a red bandana around his neck, police said.

The officers were not injured after the incident happened. One was 34 years old with eight years on the force while the other was 39 years old and six years with the department.

No identities have been released.

Police said the suspect is still outstanding and is armed and dangerous.

They urge the public to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or Phoenix police.

I-17 between Camelback and Indian School roads were shut down for several hours but have since reopened.

I-17 southbound at Camelback: The SB on-ramp is still blocked for police activity. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 2, 2017

REOPENED: I-17 NB/SB at Indian School: The road has reopened after a closure for police activity. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 2, 2017

