Reach 11 fireworks show sparks brush fire in north Phoenix

A stray firework from the Desert Ridge fireworks show sparked a brush fire in north Phoenix Saturday night.

Flames broke out around 9 p.m., sending flames and plumes of smoke into the sky.

The fire burned approximately 15 acres just north of Reach 11 Sports Complex in Phoenix.

Earlier, winds had picked up during the Desert Ridge Fireworks Show and fire officials say that at this time it appears that embers from the fireworks started the fire.

There was a large batch of mesquite trees in the area. The dense vegetation and winds allowed the fire to escalate.

Phoenix did have a brush truck and engine company on standby. Once it was apparent that the on-scene resources could not contain the fire, two additional engines and two additional brush trucks were called in to assist.

Phoenix fire sent this update at 9:30: "The assignment has just been upgraded to a full brush fire response and currently additional brush trucks and engines are responding to the area."

The fire was quickly contained, but crews remained on the scene douse any hot spots.

