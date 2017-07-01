Animal shelter adoption fees waived ahead of July 4th

It will be a busy week for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, who expect a huge influx of pets running away from home because they're scared of fireworks. They are trying to make room in their shelters by hosting a free adoption event this weekend.

"Last July, the first seven days of July we took in 635 strays in seven days," said Melissa Gable with Animal Care & Control. "We're hoping it's not as bad as last year but we're preparing for the worst."

With kennels are already at capacity, Animal Care & Control is hosting this adoption event to push those considering getting pets through their doors.

"Today and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, we are doing waived adoption fees for any dog or cat over 6 months of age," Gable said.

From 11 to 5, you can stop by and see what dog or cat could become your forever pet. And you can get them microchipped for only $5.

"Most of the strays that come into the shelter have no form of identification, so we have no way to reunite them with their owner," Gable said.

She said during this holiday week, we all want to make sure our pets are taken care of. They also have an interactive search tool where you can plug in your address and see what animals have been rescued from your area.

"If they're spooked from the fireworks, they're going to do everything they can to get away from that noise," Gable said.

She said to make sure you know what kind of pet would be a good fit for your family before coming to the shelter. And remember some of the more mature dogs will already be house trained and know commands.

"It's tempting to steer straight toward the puppies, but that's a lot of work and maybe one year old would be a better fit," she said.

