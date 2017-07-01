Firefighters rescue deer fawns from Goodwin Fire

Firefighters wear many hats while battling wildfires.

We caught some firefighters in action at the Goodwin Fire rescuing a pair of tiny four-legged friends.

While battling the Goodwin Fire Friday evening, the Flagstaff Hotshots found two deer fawns in danger from the fast-moving flames.

It's hard to see in the midst of the smoke and flames, but this video from n this video from the U.S. Forest Service - Prescott National Forest shows the firefighters cradling the fawns in their arms as they head to safety.

The Hotshots transferred the babies to a nearby unaffected habitat to be reunited with their mother.

