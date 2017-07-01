Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Glendale neighborhood

A suspect has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in a Glendale neighborhood.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Glendale and 81st avenues.

The officer was not injured.

According to Glendale police, the suspect suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

OIS: 81st Av/Glendale. Media staging is North of 81st Av/Glendale. PIO enroute to scene now. Suspect pronounced deceased, officers are okay. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) July 2, 2017

No officers hurt in shooting at Glendale/81st Ave. Suspect dead, waiting on more info pic.twitter.com/nNuPt1g5tj — Carissa Planalp (@CarissaNews) July 2, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.