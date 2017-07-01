Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Glendale neighborhood

A suspect has been killed in an officer-involved shooting in a Glendale neighborhood.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Glendale and 81st avenues.

The officer was not injured.

According to Glendale police, the suspect suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

