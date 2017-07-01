Woman suffers from smoke inhalation after Avondale house fire

A woman in Avondale was treated for smoke inhalation after her home caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Avondale Fire Dept. spokesman Div. Chief Ben Avitia said the fire started outside the home near south First Avenue and Overlin Lane, possibly in some debris, then it quickly spread to the home's kitchen and attic area.

An elderly woman home alone at the time was overcome by smoke in the home. Avondale firefighter Kyle Winterstein worked the incident, "She had some mobility issues as well as the fact that smoke in the house made it hard for her to see."

Avitia said that she was taken to a hospital for evaluation. No firefighters were injured fighting the fire.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.