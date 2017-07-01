Mesa mother stabbed to death by husband was pregnant; husband arrested for homicide

A Mesa mother allegedly stabbed to death by her husband last night was three months pregnant.

Her husband now faces two counts of second-degree homicide.

The stabbing happened Friday night in the Ramblewood condos near Center and Brown in Mesa.

The victim has been identified as Viridiana Gonzalez-Saavedra, age 28.

The suspect has been identified as her husband, Gustavo Alejandro Ruiz Lamar, age 25.

The call originated at 4:35 p.m. as an unknown trouble 911 call from a crying child. It was later determined that the child was the 10-year-old daughter of the victim. She indicated that her mother and father were fighting and she needed assistance.

When officers arrived, the child was called out of the residence and stated that her mother was injured inside. Officers made entry and found the victim deceased on the floor. Initial observations showed that the victim had been stabbed an unknown number of times, police say.

While checking the residence, crying children could be heard and two additional children, ages 1 and 2 were found in a separate room. All of the children were unharmed and DCS was contacted for placement of the children.

While officers were still on scene, a call was received from Phoenix PD. They said a male subject had called to turn himself in. Based on the limited information available, detectives were quickly able to determine he was the suspect in the homicide. Lamar was returned to Mesa for questioning, but declined to answer any questions.

Late in the investigation, detectives learned that the victim was three months pregnant. Due to the unborn child, Lamar was booked for two counts of second-degree homicide.

