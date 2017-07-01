New shade structures unveiled in downtown Phoenix

Five new shade structures were unveiled in Downtown Phoenix Saturday morning. The City of Phoenix Public Art Director Edward Lebow said the project is "exactly what Phoenix needs."

The structures were the last phase of an effort to help beautify an area of downtown that has revitalized since the Metro Light Rail system opened up in December 2009.

The structures are located on the north side of Pierce Street at Central Avenue. The area is usually busy on weekend mornings as Phoenicians shop at the local farmers market.

"The structures are made of ceramic, steel and wood," Lebow said. "The ceramic bars are specifically made to resist any sun fading," he adds.

Kurt Schneider, a local business owner in the area, says he hopes the art and shade project is a model for other similar projects in other parts of the city.

"I really hope other neighborhoods see these and go 'I wanna see something like this in my neighborhood,'" Schneider said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.