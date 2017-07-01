Body found in Phoenix canal

A body was found in a canal near 59th and Clarendon avenues Saturday afternoon.

Capt. Larry Subervi, public information officer for Phoenix Fire Department, told 3TV/CBS 5 that Phoenix FD found the body of an adult male.

Phoenix police are investigating the death.

