DPS pursuit ends in crash in Phoenix

A pursuit involving Arizona DPS and one vehicle ended in a crash near 32nd Street and Mountain View Road. DPS told 3TV/CBS 5 that during the pursuit, the vehicle crashed and two suspects fled on foot and one stayed with the vehicle.

One of the suspects who fled was located and taken into custody and the other is still at large, DPS said.

The two suspects who were detained were transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries.

