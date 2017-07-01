Ex-Marine sentenced for sexual misconduct with minor

A judge handed down a lengthy sentence on Friday to an ex-marine who was charged with multiple sex crimes involving at least one minor.

Donald Linville was sentenced to 121.25 years in prison for charges including two counts of unlawful videotaping, one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, and 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Linville was first apprehended in 2012 after his female neighbor located a camera mounted on her balcony recording the inside of her apartment. The Phoenix police determined that the camera was Linville's because of his shoes that were recorded in the taping.

Linville was released from jail with an electronic monitoring device while police continued an investigation of his personal computer.

In 2013, Linville was again taken into custody when the Phoenix Police Department Forensic Imaging Unit found images of child pornography and recordings of sexual misconduct on his computer.

Three of the six females in the videos were identified and confirmed that they did not know they were being recorded and one female was determined to be 15 years old.

