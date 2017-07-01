Fire leaves one fatality in Phoenix apartment

A fire in a Phoenix apartment complex left one woman dead and several injured Saturday morning. Five people and two firefighters were injured in the fire that started around 10 a.m.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, the fire started on the first floor of an apartment near 48th Street and Broadway Road, trapping the people on the second floor.

Fire officials said at least four people jumped from a second story window to escape the blaze.

Officials said after the fire was put out, investigators found a deceased woman inside the apartment. This will be treated as a death investigation.

Those four patients were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their injuries included smoke inhalation and injuries from jumping out of the second story window.

A fifth person in an adjoining apartment was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The captain and a firefighter from Tempe Fire Medical Rescue were also transported to the hospital with second-degree burns to the shoulders, hands, and neck. They are in stable condition, fire officials said.

The fire is still under investigation.

