Evacuation orders continue to lift in Goodwin Fire

More relief for residents of Yavapai County as evacuations continue to lift. The Goodwin Fire has caused evacuations in multiple communities in Yavapai County but more residents are getting the OK to come home.

The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for Blue Hills, Upper Blue Hills, Dewey-Humboldt, and all areas west of SR 69 south to milepost 280.

Evacuation orders remain for the communities of Breezy Pine, Mountain Pine Acres, Mount Union, Pine Flat, Potato Patch,Upper Blue Hills, and Walker.

No other communities are under pre-evacuation.

