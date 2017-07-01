DUI Task Force patrol streets this holiday weekend

Drive sober or get pulled over. The DUI Task Force will be out in full force this Fourth of July weekend to remind all motorists that driving while impaired is illegal.

The police departments of Tempe, Mesa and Scottsdale, along with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety will be conducting DUI Task Forces from June 30 through July 4 for the holiday weekend.

Should you plan on consuming alcoholic beverages this weekend, find some other form of transportation that does not involve driving.

