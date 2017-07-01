SRP employees save birds from the heat

Scorching temperatures are taking unlikely victims in the Valley this summer.

Baby birds that can not fly found themselves stranded on the hot pavement after jumping from their nests to find relief from the heat.

Employees at three SRP facilities recognized the down baby birds from internal Aviation Protection Program training and called the SRP Bird Line.

Lesly Swanson, a Senior Environmental Compliance Scientist, said the birds were skinny and dehydrated from being in the sun but were safely rescued.

The birds were taken to nonprofit Liberty Wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation center, where they will be cared for until they are old enough to be released back into the wild.

If you spot a bird in trouble around SRP equipment, please call the SRP Bird Line at (602) 236-2473.

