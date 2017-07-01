DPS: Pursuit ends in crash on SR-51 off-ramp

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed on the northbound SR-51 off-ramp at 32nd Street. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One suspect is at large following a pursuit turned vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials say that their troopers tried to pull over a red vehicle for a possible DUI when the driver refused to stop.

This started the pursuit between the vehicle with three people inside and DPS troopers.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed on the northbound SR-51 off-ramp at 32nd Street.

According to DPS, two people fled on foot, while another person stayed in the vehicle.

One of the suspects on foot was later located and taken into custody.

Two people were transported to a hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

DPS officials say that one suspect is still at large and the three suspects are all juveniles.

The area was closed at a time but has since reopened.

