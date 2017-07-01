Body camera video shows wild chase through Guadalupe

Newly-released body camera video shows a wild chase through Guadalupe that included crashes, two carjackings, and the lone suspect firing a gun out of a moving vehicle.

The chase ended when Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies shot and critically wounded Jason Sanchez-Vasquez March 8. The 37-year-old survived and has been indicted on 12 felony charges, according to MCSO spokesman Joaquin Enriquez.

The Tempe Police Department, which assisted MCSO in the chase through unincorporated areas near the city’s limits, released videos Friday from nine of its officers who took part in the incident.

The videos show some officers chasing the suspect, then arriving on scene seconds after deputies shot Sanchez-Vasquez. The videos also include interviews with some witnesses. The actual shooting was not captured in the Tempe video.

KTVK/KPHO has formally requested body camera video from the MCSO deputies who opened fire and has yet to receive it.

The incident started around noon, when deputies responded to reports of a shooting near a church that has been linked to Sanchez-Vasquez. No one was hurt in that shooting.

According to police reports, Sanchez-Vasquez fled the area and carjacked a woman who was at a tire shop to replace a tire.

In the body camera video, the woman’s father, who was also at the tire shop, said the suspect put a gun to his daughter’s head.

“They just took my car and went the other way,” said the woman, her voice full of emotion. “He said, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry. It's nothing personal.’”

The suspect drove off in the woman’s Scion, but soon collided with a green SUV, disabling the Scion.

At that point, he bailed out of the vehicle, opened fire outside some homes in the 8000 block of South Calle Tomi, and carjacked a man in a vehicle with three children, according to police reports.

Sanchez-Vasquez took the man’s white Ford sedan and sped off. At one point in the video, a Tempe police officer radios dispatch to report that he heard shots during the pursuit.

Sanchez-Vasquez continued until he rammed a Maricopa County Sheriff’s vehicle, said Enriquez. At that point, deputies opened fire, hitting the 37-year-old.

After the shooting, deputies and officers frantically began a SWAT search for a second suspect. Officers used a K9 on a man who refused to comply with orders; however, no one beyond Sanchez-Vasquez was arrested in connection with the incident, Enriquez said.