Ahwatukee woman hoping her 'Divorce Estate Sale' inspires others

An Ahwatukee woman decided to flip the script after the end of her 19-year marriage by letting herself have a little fun while trying to clean out her old home. And she's getting a lot of attention for how she went about it.

Paula Fosbinder posed in her 1996 wedding dress for photos as she prepared for a Divorce Estate Sale, then used the photos in her Facebook post talking about the sale.

"I said well, this is going to be a great way to market the sale," Fosbinder said.

The mother of two says before that, she'd sorted through 17 years of memories in her home, keeping a few things to set aside for her kids and deciding to get rid of the rest, including her wedding dress.

As she was getting things ready for the sale, she says, she realized she was in over her head and needed some help from her friends.

"They kind of just dove in and helped me get everything sorted for the sale," said Fosbinder.

The sale ended up being a big success and Fosbinder is hoping her humorous take on what can certainly be a tough time will help others.

"It doesn't all have to be doom and gloom you can have some fun with it," she said.

Her ex did see the post and she says he thought it was funny.

It's been liked more than 400 times and the comments have been mostly positive.

As for the wedding dress that started it all, that did not end up selling, so Fosbinder donated it along with some of the money raised from the sale.

"It was very cleansing and I'm ready to go on to the next chapter of my life," she said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.