Three hundred local businesses offering 20 percent off this week

Local businesses here in Arizona hope you give them a try this Fourth of July weekend.

To get people in the door, Local First Arizona is offering a special deal: For the next few days, one of their ‘Golden Tickets’ is worth 20 percent off your purchase at 300 small businesses around the state.

They're calling it "Independents Week."

“Everything from record stores, to boutiques, to restaurants, and all the cool stuff that we have in our area,“ said Thomas Barr with Local First Arizona.

Last year the event brought in 100 thousand dollars to local businesses.

“So we know that for every 100 dollars spent at a locally owned business, 45 of those dollars stay right here in Arizona, for that same 100 dollars you spend at a national chain, only 13 dollars stays here,” said Barr.

“It’s just amazing that you network and with a group like local first, there’s no dollar signs you can put on that,” said Ryan Jerrell, co-owner of Dig It Gardens in Phoenix, and a participator in the Independents Week special.

These 20 percent off coupons are available in many of the participating shops, at the four Local First Arizona offices around the state, and in digital form, on the organization's website.

