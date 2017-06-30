PD: Domestic violence in Mesa leads to homicide of mother of three

Mesa police say it appears a domestic violence situation led to the homicide of a mother of three young children.

Friday evening, police were called to a unit at the Ramblewood condos near Brown Road and Center Street in Mesa.

Inside the condo, they found the female victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's three children, all under the age of 12, were sitting nearby. The children were not hurt.

Mesa police say they've arrested a suspect in the case. He is believed to be the father of the three children.

"We do have a suspect in this case in custody," said Mesa police Det. Steve Berry. "He was found at a different location. It appears we are working a homicide investigation related to a domestic violence situation."

Police have not clarified the suspect's relationship was to the victim.

Police do not believe there are any additional suspects outstanding.

The children are staying with other family members while police continue their investigation. DCS will be contacted and determine the placement of the children.

